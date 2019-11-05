Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot speaking to ANI on Tuesday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot speaking to ANI on Tuesday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

Ample evidence to show that odd-even is effective, Delhi minister on SC remarks

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Responding to Supreme Court's remarks about the rationale of odd-even scheme, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Monday suggested that there was ample evidence to show that the scheme was effective in tackling pollution.
Speaking to ANI, Gehlot said, "There are reports and data by reputed international organisations who work on air quality and pollution. Even an IIT report says that pollution gets reduced. We are simply saying that if you reduce 50 per cent of vehicles from the roads of Delhi, then definitely, things will improve."
The Supreme Court on Monday had asked Delhi government for data proving that the scheme was effective in tackling pollution. The odd-even scheme kicked off on Monday and it will continue till November 14.
Gehlot also expressed confidence that people of Delhi will comply with the scheme and that in the coming days, with faster winds coupled with odd-eve, the air quality of the national capital will improve.
The minister welcomed all the directions issued by the Supreme Court on Monday, stating that the government will comply with each directive.
Praising Supreme Court's directions, he remarked, "I am also very happy with the way court went into detail and passed orders for other states and the best thing is that the court has made everyone, from Chief Secretary to gram pradhan in a state accountable. It will bring about a substantial change," Gehlot added.
Gehlot also urged the Centre to take a 'proactive' role in the current situation and ensure co-ordination between different states.
On Monday, Union Minister Javadekar, in a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party Government had stated that the government should have helped farmers get machines to dispose stubble instead of spending Rs 1500 crores on advertising.
Responding to Javadekar's statement, Gehlot said, "I don't know from where did they get the figure of Rs 1500 crore. But the campaigns and awareness are important. Dengue was controlled because of campaigns. All our campaigns convey a message and as long as we do not educate the public, public participation towards a cause cannot be mobilized."
The past 24 hours have brought some relief to the people residing in the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad as the air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday slightly improved from 'severe' to 'very poor' category in Delhi-NCR, stated the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). (ANI)

