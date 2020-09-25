Amrita Dhawan appointed new Delhi Mahila Congress chief

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday appointed Amrita Dhawan as the new president of Delhi Congress in place of Sharmishtha Mukherjee.

The appointment has come into immediate effect, a party release said.

The party also appreciated the contribution of Sharmishtha Mukherjee.



In a tweet, Sharmishtha Mukherjee, who is the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, thanked party leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for giving her the opportunity to serve as Delhi Mahila Congress chief.

She also thanked Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

"I will be available for any work the party deems fit me for," she said. (ANI)

