"Amritpal working to save people from drug menace," says Khalistan sympathiser's father

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 23 (ANI): After Khalistan sympathiser and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police, the father of the radical preacher Tarsem Singh said Amritpal was working to save people from the drug menace in the State.

Amritpal was arrested by Punjab Police from Moga district in Punjab on Sunday morning and shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

"Through TV we came to know that he surrendered before the Police. We too wanted the same because people were being harassed due to him. We will fight the case. The entire community should fight it. He was working to save people from the drug menace; an offer has been made to us for it..." Amritpal's father Tarsem Singh told ANI.



Amritpal Singh's mother Balwinder Kaur said, "We saw the news and came to know that he has surrendered. I felt proud that he surrendered like a warrior...We will fight a legal battle and we will also go and meet him at the earliest."

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh has been shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam amid tight security. He was arrested by police from Moga district in Punjab on Sunday early morning and was taken to Dibrugarh Airport via flight during the afternoon hours.

Since Amritpal was shifted to Dibrugarh jail, security was stepped up ahead of his arrival in Assam.

Hours after his arrest, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that action will be taken against those who try to disrupt the country's law and order.

Amritpal was on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh's other associates are also lodged at Dibrugarh jail.



Papalpreet Singh a close aide of the fugitive Khalistan leader was brought to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail on April 11 after he was arrested.

Earlier in March, pro-Khalistan supporters and associates of Amritpal Singh were shifted out of Punjab after Central Intelligence agencies raised concerns over possible jailbreak and repeat of the Ajnala incident.

Earlier on Sunday, the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) said that National Security Act (NSA) warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed this morning.

"NSA warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed today morning...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in the village Rode," said Sukhchain Singh Gill.

He said that the Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher was arrested in a joint operation by Punjab police and the intelligence wing.

"Amritpal Singh has been sent to Dibrugarh, Assam and further action will be taken as per law and order in the case. A warning has been issued against those elements trying to jeopardise the peace and harmony of the state," he said.

"...Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police at around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode. A joint operation was conducted by Amritsar Police and the Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police. He was located in village Rode based on operational inputs by Punjab Police. To maintain sanctity, the Police didn't enter Gurudwara Sahib. He has been taken to Dibrugarh under NSA...", the IGP said.

Earlier, the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive" as he was on the run earlier in March.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan. (ANI)





