Amritsar: BJYM protests over Sidhu advisor's controversial remarks on J-K

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders on Thursday protested against Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu over the alleged controversial statement on Kashmir made by latter's advisor Malvinder Singh Mali.

During the protest, the BJYM workers raised slogans against Sidhu and his advisor Mali.

The police detained the BJYM students later.



Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor, Malvinder Singh Mali, had sparked controversy after he reportedly described Kashmir as a 'separate country'.

On July 18, Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as president of the party's Punjab unit.

These developments come amid Punjab Assembly elections which are slated to be held next year. (ANI)

