Anand Sharma slams Telangana CM for suggestion on 'new constitution,' says he has violated his oath of office

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Congress leader Anand Sharma has slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his suggestion that the Constitution should be rewritten and said he has violated his oath of office.

Sharma, who is Congress Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha, said the suggestion for a "new constitution" is a trap of those who are plotting to "dismantle India's constitutional democracy" which provides justiciable rights for all.

"Strongly disagreeing with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, on his call for rewriting of the constitution, which is unacceptable. This is a trap of those who are plotting to dismantle India's constitutional democracy which guaranteed justiciable rights for all," Sharma said in a tweet.

He said the Chief Minister has taken the oath to uphold the Constitution and his remarks were a matter of concern.

"PM, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and MPs have taken the oath to uphold the Constitution. Telangana Chief Minister has violated his oath of office, which is a matter of concern," Sharma said.

K Chandrashekar Rao had said earlier this week that the time has come that the Constitution in India needs to be rewritten.

"We have to rewrite our Constitution. Nayi Soch, Naya Samvidhan should be brought in. The Constitution needs to be strengthened," he said while addressing a press conference on the union budget.

Rao also stated that many countries in the world have also made changes in their Constitution.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had criticized Rao for his remarks. Telangana BJP also held protests against the Chief Minister's remarks.

On Saturday, K Chandrasekhar Rao was not present at the Hyderabad airport to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the city to unveil the 'Statue of Equality'.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and state minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among those present at the airport to receive the Prime Minister. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had also not received the Prime Minister at Bhatinda airport when he visited the state for unveiling development projects in the state last month. The Prime Minister was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala but was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes causing a major security lapse. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport.

Telangana BJP on Saturday slammed Chandrasekhar Rao for "violating protocol" and not receiving the Prime Minister at the airport. The party termed it "shameful act" and said the chief minister had stooped to "new low".

"KCR has been regularly insulting our PM @narendramodiji Now violating protocol stoops is such idiot and shameful act of KCR. We will never tolerate this to our PM," the party said in a tweet.

The state BJP also accused Chandrasekhar Rao of following the "footsteps" of Channi and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu.

"As Expected! KCR violating Protocol stoops to a new low by sending his unimportant Minister. Following NCBN, Channi footsteps. You'll be paid back in return," the state BJP said.

Prime Minister Modi visited International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics ICRISAT) campus in Hyderabad and inaugurated two research facilities. (ANI)

