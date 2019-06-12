Andhra: 6 ministers occupy chambers in state secretariat

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Six ministers occupied chambers in the state secretariat on the first day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly session on Wednesday.

Among those who have occupied the chambers are - Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Excise and Commercial Taxes K Narayana Swamy; Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue, Registration and stamps Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose; Minister for Finance and Planning, Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath Reddy; Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju; Backward Commission Welfare Minister Malagundla Sankar Narayana; and Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswarup.

Jaganmohan Reddy entered the Andhra Pradesh Assembly as the Chief Minister for the first time today amid Vedic chants and hymns.

The Assembly session started this morning. This was the first session of the 15th Assembly of the state. The session started at 11.05 am, as per the 'Muhurat'. Sambangi Chinna Appala Naidu took charge as the Pro Tem Speaker. (ANI)

