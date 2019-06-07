Andhra Cabinet to have 5 Deputy CMs: YSRCP's Mohammed Mustafa Shaik

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:51 IST

Defamation case: Court grants bail to 3 AAP leaders, directs...

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to three AAP leaders and directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on July 16 in a defamation case filed by local BJP leader Rajiv Babbar over their alleged remarks on tampering of voters' list by BJP.