Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led state Cabinet will have five Deputy Chief Ministers, confirmed YSRCP MLA Mohammed Mustafa Shaik.
"There will be five Deputy Chief Ministers in Andhra Pradesh cabinet. The Deputy Chief Ministers will be one each from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Castes, Minority and Kapu community," Shaik said.
Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday called on a YSRCP legislative party meeting, which was attended by all the elected party MLAs at his camp office in Tadepalli, Amaravati.
All the 150 MLAs of the YSRCP were present in the meeting.
In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats. (ANI)
Andhra Cabinet to have 5 Deputy CMs: YSRCP's Mohammed Mustafa Shaik
ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:30 IST
Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led state Cabinet will have five Deputy Chief Ministers, confirmed YSRCP MLA Mohammed Mustafa Shaik.