Andhra: Case filed against TDP legslator Vallabhaneni Vamsi

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A case has been filed against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator Vallabhaneni Vamsi for allegedly distributing "fake pattas (pieces) of lands" to voters during the election campaign for Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

Narasimha Rao, the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) of Bapulapadu, has filed a complaint against Vamsi.

A case has been registered against six leaders of Bapulapadu and three from Gannavaram.

Rao complained that though there is no land in Koyyuru village, the TDP leader had distributed 'pattas'.

"On 7/4/19, some complaints were given to the then election returning officer that fake 'pattas' of house sites were distributed. The then MRO had registered FIR and filed case. However, the accused brought a High Court order that nobody should be arrested until the election is over," Rao said.

"After elections, one M Ravi Kumar from Gannavaram had complained to the District Collector. That was forwarded to us. We held an enquiry and complained to the police. The police registered FIR and gave a copy of it to us. Police inquiry is going on," he added.

Rao further shared, "We had received complaints on fake 'pattas' from those who were given such 'pattas' in Koyyuru and Penikeru villages. Then the VRO enquired in those villages. Thus we received almost 100 'pattas'. We sent them to the police for inquiry."

The MRO shared that M Ravi Kumar of Gannavaram complained that the signature of earlier MRO was forged, office seal was misused and thus fake 'pattas' were created.

"We verified the documents. There was facsimile of earlier MRO Gopalakrishna but not his sign on the documents. Similarly, the office stamp was not original but a duplicate one. We informed the same information to the police. Now they are inquiring into the matter," Rao said. (ANI)