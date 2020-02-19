Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu starts public awareness march against YSRCP govt

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday started a 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra' (public awareness march) against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government from Boppuru village in Marturu Mandal of Prakasam district.

He is scheduled to address a public meeting at Boppuru village today.

The party leaders will continue the Yatra for 45 days in all districts.

TDP wants to create awareness among the people about the "misdeeds" of the YSRCP which has been in power for the last nine months in the state.

"People are dissatisfied with the inefficient and corrupt rule of YSRCP. I am going to take out a yatra from tomorrow to create awareness about the policy of the YSRCP government, how they are cheating the people," Naidu had tweeted on Tuesday.

The TDP chief plans to traverse through 175 assembly constituencies over 45 days yatra.

"All TDP leaders, party workers, and representatives to participate in the Yatra, to expose dictatorial attitude of YSRCP government, and ensure the victims of this government that we are with them," another tweet said. (ANI)

