Andhra CM conducts review meeting over Spandana program

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday conducted a review meeting over the Spandana program, which was held statewide on Monday.

Reddy conducted a video conference with the district Collectors and all Superintendent of Police on Tuesday.

Speaking to the officials, Reddy said that the response from the public is good because of the commitment of the government towards the Spandana program.

"Our responsibility has been increasing and we should maintain the quality in solving the problems. It will happen only if District Collectors pay attention" he said.

Reddy inquired on the participation of MROs and MPDOs offices in Spandana program and asked the officials to take necessary measures if things are not on track. The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct sudden checks on Mandal offices and ensure corruption-free governance in the state.

He also inquired officials on the availability of sand.

"New sand policy will be introduced in September. Instructions are made to make sure there is no shortage of Sand and ensure the Supply-Demand is met. Video Cameras would be fixed in all ramps and the policy should be transparent" Reddy said.

Reviewing on mid-day meal program, the Chief Minister said that the responsibility of the program is being given to district collectors and no decisions would be made at a higher level.

"Maintain very good quality of the food. Clear the arrears that have been there from previous governments and make sure timely payments are made to maintain the quality of food. " Reddy told Collectors.

The Chief Minister directed officials to identify buildings of village and ward secretariats and ensure all the facilities are arranged.

"Make sure all the facilities are provided with all the necessary equipment (computers, scanners, printers, lamination machines, servers etc) to ensure ration card, pension card, health card and any applications are processed within 72 hours," he said.

Reddy asked officials to ensure that the village secretariat exams that involve over one lakh personnel for each district go smoothly. He also asked to ensure all mineral water plants and sewage treatment plants are functioning and consistency is maintained.

The YSRCP chief also asked officials to focus on the cultivation of grains in drought-prone regions. He also told them to educate the farmers. (ANI)

