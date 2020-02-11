Andhra CM congratulates AAP, Kejriwal for remarkable victory in Delhi polls

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for astounding victory in the Delhi Assembly polls 2020.

"Hearty congratulations to AAP and Arvind Kejriwal on the remarkable victory in Delhi polls 2020. Wishing you a successful tenure ahead," Reddy tweeted.

Addressing a gathering at AAP headquarters in New Delhi, Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for reposing their faith in AAP for the third time.

"This is the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us," he said.

Many others poured in congratulations for Kejriwal-led party.



AAP is all set to retain power in the national capital with a comfortable lead on 56 seats and having won 7 out of a total 70, at 4:07 pm, as per the Election Commission website. (ANI)

