Andhra CM expresses dissatisfaction over ACB's performance, issues directions

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) here.

Directing the officials to ensure that no one falls prey to bribery, the Chief Minister, in a review meeting, said: "ACB officials should not be lethargic and need to be more involved and dedicated."

"The establishment of call centre 14400 was to see effective results and there should be a fear among those who try to indulge in corruption. There should be no instances of bribery in offices like MRO office, Registration offices, Town planning office, and in any other office," he said.

Jagan said that the government was ready to provide any kind of facility to the officials.

Asserting that there would be another review meeting in a month, the Chief Minister also suggested the ACB officials to ensure effective results within three months.

Neelam Sawhney, government Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang and ACB chief Vishwajit were among those present at the review meeting. (ANI)

