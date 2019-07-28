Andhra CM, Guv and Telangana CM condole Jaipal Reddy's death

Amaravati/Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) / Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday expressed condolences to the family of former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy, who passed away at the age of 77 earlier today.

Expressing grief over Reddy's demise, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he was known for his oratory skills. "Jaipal Reddy carved a niche for himself in the Parliament and State assembly alike," he said.

"My deep deep sympathy to S Jaipal Reddy's family. He will be best remembered for his services to the country as a parliamentarian and union minister," Rao said

Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in a message conveyed his grief over the Congress leader's demise.

"Sri Jaipal Reddy served as MLA, MP and Union Minister and his contribution to the country's politics was immense. He was well known for his acumen and intellect," he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier posted his condolences on his official twitter handle and said that Reddy was an outstanding parliamentarian.

"Sorry to hear of the passing of Shri S. Jaipal Reddy, former Union Minister. He was a thinking person's politician and an outstanding parliamentarian. My condolences to his family and many associates," President of India tweeted.

Born in 1942, Reddy's journey into the political discourse started when he was elected as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress.

He went on to become a Congress legislator for four consecutive terms in the 1970s and held key portfolios in various governments, thereafter.

In 1979, he joined Janata Dal and returned to the Congress party after 20 years in 1999 and held ministerial berths.

He was also conferred with the best parliamentarian award in 1998.

Reddy got elected to Lok Sabha for five terms in 1984, 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2009.

He served as a Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting in the IK Gujral cabinet in 1998.

In 2004, Reddy was re-elected to 14th Lok Sabha from Miryalguda Constituency and served as the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Union Minister for Urban Development.

In 2009, he was re-elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from the Chevella constituency and served as a Union Minister for Urban Development and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

He was given the portfolio of Union Minister for the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Ministry of Science and Technology from 2012 to 2014. (ANI)

