Andhra CM holds meeting on issues related to proposal of three capitals

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday held a meeting with high-powered committee constituted for development of Andhra Pradesh and issue related to three capitals proposal.

Meanwhile, the ongoing protest against the Andhra Pradesh government's tthree-capital proposal on Thursday entered the 30th day.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla, CPI national secretary K Narayana, and leaders from other political parties visited the protesters and expressed solidarity to the movement.

The GN Rao Committee, which was set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to look into the suggestion of three capitals had earlier made a favourable recommendation saying the move will help in decentralising development and putting the available resources to the best use.

It proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital while retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital. (ANI)

