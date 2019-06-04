Andhra CM Jagan Reddy hikes Asha workers' salaries by Rs 7,000

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday hiked the salaries of Asha workers in the state from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000.

Reddy took the decision in a review meeting of the medical and health department at his camp office. He also ordered revamp of 108 and 104 ambulance services and directed for vehicles to be kept fully operational.

The Chief Minister also renamed healthcare programme of "Arogyasri" as "YSR Arogyasri".

"This is the priority department and I will directly supervise the performance of the department," he said.

The Chief Minister also asked for a performance report of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and ambulances and said he wants to make government hospitals and PHCs better than private hospitals.

Reddy also looked into vacant posts, financial requirements and infrastructure development of the sector.

He asked the officials to take stern action in any cases spurious and low-quality medicines and ordered a review of the tendering policies for purchase of medical equipment, medicines, and other amenities.

The YSRCP chief also asked officials to look into why seats in government medical colleges were not increased.

Reddy was sworn-in on May 30 as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after his party swept the Assembly polls and won 151 seats of 175 leaving only 23 seats to Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Accredited social health activists (ASHAs) are health workers instituted by the Central Government's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as a part of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) that began in 2005. (ANI)

