Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Source Twitter)
Andhra CM Jagan Reddy meets VP Naidu in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:33 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here.
Reddy is now expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind.
The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and discussed different state-related issues during the meeting.
He mentioned the actions taken by the state government to curb the inequalities in developmental and preferential issues.
During the meeting, he told the Prime Minister that debt on Andhra Pradesh has increased from Rs 97000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2.58 lakh crore in 2018-19. He also urged the Central Government to release Rs 23,300 crore for backward districts.
Reddy gifted Prime Minister Modi an idol of Lord Balaji from state's Tirupati Tirumala temple and a shawl.
In the elections held earlier this year, the YSRCP got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state.
The party won 151 seats, whereas TDP's strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23. (ANI)

