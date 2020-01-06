Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's poster blackened by unknown miscreants

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): A group of unidentified miscreants on Monday blackened the poster of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Krishna district.

The poster promoting the government schemes was destroyed and the Panchayat secretary has registered a case in the local police station.

Earlier in December, a picture of the Chief Minister was also blackened in Gottumukkala village and the gate of the village secretariat was also disfigured using paint and "Save Amaravati" written on it.

This came amid the protest by political parties and farmers against the government's proposal of three capitals. (ANI)

