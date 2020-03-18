Andhra CM made mockery of Constitution, says TDP leader

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): After state chief secretary wrote a letter to State Election Commissioner over the postponement of local body elections, TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made a "mockery of the Constitution".

Nilam Sawhney in her letter to SEC had said, "The situation is under control for next 3 to 4 weeks." Sawhney had requested the state election commissioner to revoke the order of postponement of local body elections and adhere to the schedule announced earlier.

"He is not eligible to be the chief minister of the state. Jagan is afraid that his party will be wiped out due to anti-incumbency if re-election is held," said Ramakrishnudu .

He also appealed that the "Central government must take action against Reddy for insulting constitutional bodies".

Andhra Pradesh SEC had announced the postponement of local body elections in the state citing coronavirus outbreak as a reason. (ANI)

