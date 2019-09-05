Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy [File Photo/ANI]
Andhra CM Reddy announces fight against illiteracy, felicitates teachers

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:45 IST

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday vowed to abolish illiteracy in the state within five years.
While addressing a gathering at a private hall on the occasion of Teachers' Day, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said, "As per 2011 Census, the illiteracy rate is mere 33 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, much less than the national average. I want to bring the illiteracy rate down to zero per cent within five years."
"Among BRICS countries, gross enrolment of students between the age group of 18 to 23 years is highest in Russia with 81 per cent. I want our state to cross that...," he added.
Citing the example of Amma Vodi program designed to check the school-dropout rate and also to boost admissions in the State-run schools, the Andhra Chief Minister said: "state government is making efforts to develop the infrastructure of the schools and will also focus on converting them into English medium in the near future."
"While I was in opposition and was touring the state, scores of teachers and students came to me to share their grievances. The situation was so bad that mid-day meal bills were pending for eight months. Infrastructure was very poor in government schools. No clean water was available for drinking. Now we are going to change this scenario. We will also urge parents to participate in the school development process," he added.
After addressing the gathering, Reddy also felicitated some teachers on the occasion of teachers' day. (ANI)

