Andhra CM's vendetta coming in the way of state's development: TDP leader Ramakrishnudu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): TDP floor leader in the state council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is focused on vendetta instead of developing the state.

Ramakrishnudu said that there is "Jaganocracy instead of Democracy in Andhra Pradesh".

"Jaganmohan Reddy is focused on vendetta instead of developing the state," he added.

He also said that Reddy, who pleaded with the people for a chance, has now become Bhasmasura (a demon) for them.

Ramakrishnudu said that though the YSRCP government is claiming that it will abolish the legislative council, it cannot do so. He explained that the assembly can table a resolution and send it to the central government and after that, it will be in the hands of the central government.

He added that if the YSRCP government tries to abolish the council, the governor has the discretion to dissolve the assembly, and then a fresh public mandate may be taken. (ANI)

