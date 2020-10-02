Andhra Congress blocks highway in protest against arrest of Rahul, Priyanka

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress blocked the National Highway in Unguturu mandal of Krishna district, in protest against the arrest of Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on their way to meet the Hathras 'gang rape' victim's family in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The agitation, led by Congress leader Sunkara Padmasri, led to a huge traffic jam on the highway before the local police removed the party workers.

Padmasri said that the crime against women has increased after the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

"A 19-year-old Dalit woman was brutally raped and murdered in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh. India has become number one in crime against women in the world, yet neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states are speaking against this," the Congress leader said, adding they are not providing security to the women but supporting corporates, middlemen and brokers.

"Farmers and women, besides minorities, are being suppressed, raped and murdered. The Congress strongly condemns such atrocities. Our leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were going to console the family of the victim. But they were treated horribly. Rahul was held by the collar and pushed aside, and illegally arrested. Congress is condemning this attack on our leader," Padmasri said.

On Thursday, Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Yamuna Expressway. The Gandhis were later released. (ANI)