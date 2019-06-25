Andhra: Demolition of 'Praja Vedika' begins

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): The process of demolition of 'Praja Vedika', a public grievance hall constructed by previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in the state, started on Tuesday evening.

'Praja Vedika' was constructed adjacent to the residence of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a grievance hall.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy had on Monday ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika'. Jagan, while addressing a collectors' conference at 'Praja Vedika', claimed that the hall was constructed illegally and by violating many acts. He also stated that this was the last meeting taking place at the building.

At first, the hall was planned to be demolished on Wednesday morning. However, the state government preponed the process and started the demolition process today itself.

In fact, Naidu is expected to reach his residence this night. His convoy left for Gannavaram airport. Moments after his convoy left, the demolition process started.

On June 5, Naidu had written a letter to Reddy urging him to allocate the 'Praja Vedika' so that he can use it as his office in the position of Leader of Opposition.

The residence of Naidu and 'Praja Vedika', both are situated on the banks of river Krishna. (ANI)

