Andhra: Education Minister's name appears in 'Rytu Bharosa' beneficiary list

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, the State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh's name has appeared in the list of beneficiaries of a government scheme called 'Rytu Bharosa'.

The incident is doing rounds on social media since Thursday. In the list of eligible farmers in Ganapavaram village, Tripurantakam Mandal, Prakasam district, he is shown as a beneficiary with Pattadar account number 1881.

Giving an explanation after this incident, Suresh said: "This matter came to my notice this morning only. I immediately informed the agriculture officers of the Prakasam district. They said that there is no option of Public Representatives in the software, which led to the mistake. They immediately responded and removed my name from the list of beneficiaries."

"Rytu Bharosa is a scheme beneficial to the farmers and prestigious to the state government. I am a farmer and I have agricultural lands, but the scheme should be applicable to the beneficiaries only. I called the Joint Director of Prakasam district to verify the lists once again and correct the mistakes if any. I brought this matter to the notice of agriculture minister too," he added.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is going to launch a scheme for farmers with the name "Rytu Bharosa" which means 'Assurance to the Farmers'. Under this scheme, the farmers will be given an amount of Rs 12,500 including the central government scheme of Rs 6,000 to the farmers.

The scheme will be launch from October 15. Arrangements are being made for the program and accordingly, the data of eligible farmers are being listed out in all villages. (ANI)

