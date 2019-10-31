Andhra govt constitutes mission to cleanse Krishna, Godavari rivers

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Government has constituted a mission chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to cleanse all the canals in Krishna and Godavari rivers.

A decision to this effect was taken by the cabinet which met on Wednesday. The state's chief secretary will be the vice-chairman and other officials would be its members.

Praveen Kumar has been appointed as the chairperson for this mission.

Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramiah (Nani) addressing media said that the government has decided to increase the salary of sanitary workers in all hospitals from Rs 8,000 to Rs 16,000.

Another decision was taken to provide under the Jagannanna Ammavodi programme to give Rs 15,000 every year to the mothers or guardian of children who is studying from Class I to Intermediate for which Rs 6,400 crore has been allocated.

Venkatramiah said that even if the mothers do not have a white ration card or an Aadhaar card and are below the poverty line, their application for the card would be taken into consideration for providing the subsidy. The amount would be deposited online in the unencumbered bank account of the mothers as soon as the Chief Minister launches the programme in January.

Similarly, pregnant and lactating mothers and children from 6 months to six years would be provided nutritious food in 77 mandals of the state for Rs 305 crore has been allocated by the government including the Central subsidy for the purpose.

The state government has decided to cancel the GO issued by the previous government in which 4,98.93 acres of land at Jayantipuram village in Jaggaiahpet mandal was allocated to the kin of Chandrababu Naidu as it was found that the decision was unethical.

The government has also taken a decision to cancel the TDP government GO which sanctioned 13.83 cents of land to a company called Lulu in Visakhapatnam. While the market value of the land was Rs 50 crore it was given at a very meagre cost of Rs 4 lakh per month which is also unethical.

In reply to a question, the minister said that the scheme for providing a subsidy of Rs 15,000 to mothers was to reduce the illiteracy rate in the state which was 33 per cent. It was also noticed by the Chief Minister that dropout rate was high in the state and the scheme was also to cut the dropout rate.

Venkataramaiah said that Jagan Mohan Reddy government is there to provide corruption-free governance and to that would take action whenever wrong-doing was found.

The Cabinet has approved for 'Connect to Andhra' and the state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to be the chairperson to it. This will enhance the number of programs under corporate social responsibility.

The state cabinet has approved 'Mission Build Andhra Pradesh' and the integration with the central government's NBCC. The government will sell unused government properties and use the money for welfare programs such as Navaratnalu, Nadu-Nedu, and various infrastructure facilities. (ANI)

