Andhra Pradesh CM (file Pic). The state cabinet has allocated Rs 6, 400 crore under the Jagannanna Ammavodi programme
Andhra Pradesh CM (file Pic). The state cabinet has allocated Rs 6, 400 crore under the Jagannanna Ammavodi programme

Andhra govt constitutes mission to cleanse Krishna, Godavari rivers

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 01:03 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Government has constituted a mission chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to cleanse all the canals in Krishna and Godavari rivers.
A decision to this effect was taken by the cabinet which met on Wednesday. The state's chief secretary will be the vice-chairman and other officials would be its members.
Praveen Kumar has been appointed as the chairperson for this mission.
Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramiah (Nani) addressing media said that the government has decided to increase the salary of sanitary workers in all hospitals from Rs 8,000 to Rs 16,000.
Another decision was taken to provide under the Jagannanna Ammavodi programme to give Rs 15,000 every year to the mothers or guardian of children who is studying from Class I to Intermediate for which Rs 6,400 crore has been allocated.
Venkatramiah said that even if the mothers do not have a white ration card or an Aadhaar card and are below the poverty line, their application for the card would be taken into consideration for providing the subsidy. The amount would be deposited online in the unencumbered bank account of the mothers as soon as the Chief Minister launches the programme in January.
Similarly, pregnant and lactating mothers and children from 6 months to six years would be provided nutritious food in 77 mandals of the state for Rs 305 crore has been allocated by the government including the Central subsidy for the purpose.
The state government has decided to cancel the GO issued by the previous government in which 4,98.93 acres of land at Jayantipuram village in Jaggaiahpet mandal was allocated to the kin of Chandrababu Naidu as it was found that the decision was unethical.
The government has also taken a decision to cancel the TDP government GO which sanctioned 13.83 cents of land to a company called Lulu in Visakhapatnam. While the market value of the land was Rs 50 crore it was given at a very meagre cost of Rs 4 lakh per month which is also unethical.
In reply to a question, the minister said that the scheme for providing a subsidy of Rs 15,000 to mothers was to reduce the illiteracy rate in the state which was 33 per cent. It was also noticed by the Chief Minister that dropout rate was high in the state and the scheme was also to cut the dropout rate.
Venkataramaiah said that Jagan Mohan Reddy government is there to provide corruption-free governance and to that would take action whenever wrong-doing was found.
The Cabinet has approved for 'Connect to Andhra' and the state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to be the chairperson to it. This will enhance the number of programs under corporate social responsibility.
The state cabinet has approved 'Mission Build Andhra Pradesh' and the integration with the central government's NBCC. The government will sell unused government properties and use the money for welfare programs such as Navaratnalu, Nadu-Nedu, and various infrastructure facilities. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 02:21 IST

As air quality deteriorates, Delhi govt directs schools to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Amidst deteriorating weather condition in the national capital, Delhi Government on Wednesday issued circular advising schools to ensure that no outdoor activities are organised.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 02:01 IST

Odisha committed for timely mining auction: Mines Minister

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Odisha Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick on Wednesday allayed the fears of the mineral industry about the March 31, 2020 deadline and said that the state government is fully committed for timely auction of mineral blocks.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 01:47 IST

Andhra: Animal welfare NGO files case against panchayat...

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 31 (ANI): An animal welfare organisation has alleged that around 300 stray dogs have been poisoned to death during the last 20 days by a few panchayat officials of Kanteru Village in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 01:44 IST

Hyderabad: TSRTC driver dies of heart stroke

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A driver of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) died after attending a meeting held by the TSRTC unions and state opposition parties in Hyderabad on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 01:21 IST

Indian Coast Guard issues weather advisory across Lakshadweep Islands

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): As the cyclonic storm, Kyarr moves away from the Indian coasts and continue to weaken, another well-marked low-pressure area has developed over Comorian and adjoining Indian Ocean area, according to a Coastguard weather advisory.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 01:21 IST

Malegaon blast accused returns security cover in less than 12 hours

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Sameer Kulkarni, one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has informed Pune Police that he cannot afford the cost of security provided to him and if it is given to him free of cost, only then he can continue with it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 00:24 IST

Cabinet Secy chairs NCMC meet to review preparations for cyclone...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparations for the cyclone over the Comorin and adjoining Lakshadweep Islands.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:34 IST

After BJP-Shiv Sena, NCP 'most accepted' party in Maharashtra:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said his party was "most accepted" among the people after the BJP and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:33 IST

About 30% surge in respiratory cases in OPD post festive season,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The percentage of patients complaining of respiratory ailments has increased by about 30 per cent in hospital OPDs after the festive season, as per doctors across the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:31 IST

IAS officer Umang Narula appointed Advisor to Ladakh Lt Governor

Leh (Leh and Ladakh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Indian Administrative Service (IAS) 0fficer Umang Narula has been appointed Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh with effect from October 31.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:27 IST

Andhra Pradesh: BJP leader Dinakar condemns attack on journalists

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on journalists and restrictions on media in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:25 IST

Kashmir: Over 40,000 students appeared in Class 12 exam

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Around 48,000 students of Kashmir division appeared in the annual Annual Regular Examination of Higher Secondary for Class 12 on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl