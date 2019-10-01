Andhra govt reduces working hours for wine shops

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Under the new excise policy which will come into effect from October 1 in the state, Andhra Pradesh government has reduced the working hours of wine shops.

In the new excise policy, Andhra Pradesh government has reduced the working hours of wine shops from 10 am - 10 am to 11 am- 8 pm, a release from Chief Minister's Office said.

The state government has already reduced 20 per cent of wine shops from 4,380 to 3500 and they will be run by the State Beverages Corporation.

The government would be very strict about the sale of alcohol at MRP and who violates the rules and sell alcohol at more price than MRP would be removed from the job with immediate effect.

"The Government also removed permit rooms in wine shops which will help not to cause disturbances to the people living near the premises of the wine shops," read the release.

To address problems faced by women due to alcohol, YS Jaganmohan Reddy government recruited 14,994 women constables in Village.

The government has directed ward secretariats and the senior officials in the government to give importance to the complaints related to alcohol issues complained by women.

The sales have been reduced by 15 per cent in the last four months due to the new excise policy, the release said. (ANI)

