Andhra govt slams state election commissioner of postponing local body elections on TDP's insistence

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Transport and Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Monday accused the State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar of playing into the hands of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu by postponing the local body elections in the state.

Chandrababu Naidu is employing double standards on public safety as regards the coronavirus outbreak, he alleged.

"Chandrababu Naidu is playing drama as if he is the lone person wishing public safety. He is speaking as if he only knows everything about coronavirus. He is spreading lies and trying to malign the image of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," Venkataramaiah told reporters here.

"Naidu alleged that Jagan is worried about elections more than the public health. Naidu is trumpeting about coronavirus but how did he allow his party leaders to file nominations with processions? How he is running massive dharna programs in five villages in the Amaravati region? Don't they have the threat of COVID? Why Naidu and his son are not wearing masks? Why no TDP leader is wearing a mask?" Venkataramaiah questioned.

He further said that if coronavirus is pandemic in the state, the State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar would have reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary (CS) and the Principal Secretary of Medical & Health department and would have taken a decision.

"But the SEC did not follow even a single condition. Which official from the state government told that there is a health emergency situation? And without reviewing that, how can the SEC decide postponement of elections? People are getting doubts about what benefits he yielded and took such extreme decision," he added.

He further said: "The SEC ordered for the transfer of some police officers. Why the EC did not respond on the very same day of the incident? Did you find the discrepancies only after the withdrawal of nominations? You took such a decision only to damage the image of CM Jagan. People understand the motives behind your acts."

"We request SEC Ramesh Kumar not to yield to any kinship, friendship or peer pressure but to act in a democratic manner. He should rethink about the sanctity of his stature and start the election process immediately," he added. (ANI)

