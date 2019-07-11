Chief Minister YSR Jaganmohan Reddy (File photo)
Andhra govt to provide Rs 1 crore to each MLA to tackle drinking water scarcity

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:06 IST

Amaravati (Andra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced to sanction Rs 1 crore to every MLA to take all necessary steps to solve the drinking water scarcity in the state.
The announcement was made by Chief Minister YSR Jaganmohan Reddy on the first day of the Budget session of state Assembly here.
The fund will be sanctioned to every legislator irrespective of their political affiliation, a press release said.
"The amount will be given from the Chief Minister's Development Fund and the MLAs should assess the situation in their respective constituency and identify as to how to drinking water crisis can be overcome. The use of tankers, drilling of borewells or any other means should be decided on local conditions. We look beyond party affiliations as we are for development," the press note quoted Jagan as saying.
The Chief Minister reiterated his government's commitment for farmers' welfare and said that it is taking all steps to mitigate the drought conditions and solve drinking water scarcity besides implementing the YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme and setting up Rs 2,000 crore Calamity Relief fund to serve the farmers in the times of drought and distress.
Jagan said that the government will be giving Rs 12,500 to farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme which would come into effect on October 15.
Rs 3,000 crore Market Stabilization Fund would be created to check the price fluctuations in agriculture produce, the press note said.
Accusing the previous TDP government of ignoring farmer welfare, Jagan said that the previous government evaded RS 2,300 crore input subsidy to the farmers and RS 1,800 cores given by the Centre for drought was not disbursed.
There has been deficit rainfall in the state and the extent of land under cultivation has come down drastically.
Announcing his government's plan for farmers' welfare, Jagan said: "The cooperative sector would be strengthened and all sick and closed down dairies and sugar factories would be revived. This apart godown, cold storage facilities and food processing units would be set up in the required measure." (ANI)

