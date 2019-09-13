Andhra: Govt to withdraw cases filed against agitators of special category status movement

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The state government on Friday has decided to withdraw cases filed on those who had agitated for the special category status of the state.

A GO RT No 773 issued by the Home department and undersigned by the Principal Secretary KRM Kishore Kumar said, "the government after careful consideration have decided to withdraw prosecution pertain to all the cases registered in connection with demanding for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh."

After bifurcation of the state, the people of Andhra Pradesh pinned hopes on Special Category Status. When the central government evaded special status and spoke of a special package, people came on to roads, particularly students held agitations.

The then government filed cases on them. Now the present government has decided to withdraw all those cases. (ANI)

