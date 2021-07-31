Andhra illegal mining: YSRCP MLA slams TDP chief, says,'Chandrababu Naidu didn't speak truth'

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Slamming Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad on Saturday said the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister did not speak the truth over the mining issue during his visit to TDP leader Devineni Uma's residence.

Briefing mediapersons, Prasad said, "N Chandrababu Naidu did not speak even a single truth in his visit to Devineni Uma's residence. Mining activity has been going on at Kondapalli and surrounding areas for almost 50 years."

Prasad's remarks come after Naidu visited the family members of arrested TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.



Prasad said during the TDP regime, the then Krishna district joint collector raised objections on mining in quarries at Kondapalli. Then it was Devineni Uma who had approached the then revenue minister KE Krishnamurty and got a stay order.

"Now the same Devineni Uma is making allegations that the land in question is not revenue land but forest land and mining activity over there is illegal. TDP is crying foul that their fact-finding committee is prevented from going to Kondapalli. How will they inspect and find facts? Devineni Uma played dramas under the guidance of Chandrababu Naidu and got arrested to gain sympathy." he alleged.

Prasad said Google maps of Kondapalli area will show mining activity.

"Mining has been going on at Kondapalli for almost 50 years. Devineni Uma was MLA for 10 years and now I am the MLA for the past two and half years. Now Uma is making allegations that I have been promoting illegal mining. How can he make such wild allegations when mining activity is there for almost 50 years?" questioned YSRCP MLA.

Prasad requested the state government to hold a thorough inquiry over the Kondapalli mining area and file a report. (ANI)

