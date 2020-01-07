Andhra minister accuses TDP of trying to provoke violence, create law and order problems

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Irrigation minister Anil Kumar on Tuesday alleged that the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) is trying to provoke violence and create law and order problems in the state.

He condemned the attack on government whip and YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. "If we lose cool and attack, nobody including N Chandrababu Naidu can roam around," he warned.

Kumar alleged that Naidu was "provoking farmers for his cheap political gains".

"Naidu should stop such mean acts. He instigated attacks on media a few days ago and on our MLAs today. Our MLAs met with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and explained about the incidents. They will complain to the police about these attacks," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha alleged that YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was attacked by "goons" of TDP.

"Today, senior leader party MLA and government Whip Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was attacked. Those who attacked Ramakrishna Reddy's car were goons of TDP who impersonated as farmers. We condemn the incident," Basha told ANI.

Reddy's car was vandalised on National Highway 16 near Chinna Kakani village in Guntur district during farmers' protest demanding Amaravati to be retained as the only capital in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)