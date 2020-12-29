Andhra Minister Perni Venkatramaiah lambasts Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Transport and Information minister Perni Venkatramaiah has lambasted Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who toured Krishna district of the state on Monday.

Pawan Kalyan during his tour criticised the minister alleging that he plays to the tune of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Responding to the comments of Pawan Kalyan, Minister Venkatramaiah said, "Pawan Kalyan had said that he had floated the party to question, but he had forgotten to question. He had played to the tunes of many, by taking money. In 2014 Pawan Kalyan played to the tune of Modi at first, then within one month he changed his stand and played for Chandrababu Naidu. Before 2019 elections, Pawan Kalyan wore red clothes (left parties) but after results, he changed to saffron (BJP)."



Reacting to Pawan Kalyan's demand of Rs 35,000 compensation to the farmers the minister asked "How much did Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu pay the farmers who suffered loss due to cyclones. Pawan Kalyan had supported the earlier TDP rule.

Then he had never questioned Chandrababu Naidu. In fact it is we who have cleared the input subsidy dues left pending by TDP.

"Yet, Pawan Kalyan is making demands and threatening of Chalo Assembly. His fight for farmers is fake. He is playing to the tune of Chandrababu Naidu. He has been supportive to Chandrababu only, but not to anybody. Pawan Kalyan is now in alliance of BJP. But he doesn't know that the central government lead by BJP is not paying for tenant farmers, farmers yielding in assigned lands and forest lands. Pawan Kalyan should ask Modi or J P Nadda about that."

Perni Venkatramaiah also slammed Pawan Kalyan as a pawn in the wicked plan of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to throw mud on the government in the matter of farmers' issues. He said that people, particularly farmers won't believe the tantrums of a film actor. (ANI)

