Andhra police acting like YSRCP workers, says TDP spokesperson P Anuradha

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday met the Andhra Pradesh Governor to complain against the state police, alleging that the force is acting like YSRCP workers and against the TDP.

According to TDP spokesperson P Anuradha, they were attacked even though the police were informed of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Amaravati visit.

"We complained to the governor about the attitude of the police. The police is saying they are showing no discrimination but their deeds are speaking differently. They are behaving like YSRCP workers rather than like an individual body. They are not following the democratic policies," said P Anuradha.

"The police have seized the buses used in Chandrababu's Amaravati visit and have detained the drivers. We are not going to take this and will take this to the maximum extent," the spokesperson added.

TDP on December 2 had written a letter to Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) alleging that Andhra Pradesh police is acting at the "behest of ruling YSRCP dispensation and is disrupting the programmes of TDP and diluting the security of party president".

"The Andhra Pradesh police at the behest of ruling YSRCP Party is time and again trying to disturb the programs of Telugu Desam Party. The police is foisting false cases against TDP leaders and workers while supporting the illegal activities of YSRCP leaders/activists," read the letter from the TDP state president K. Kala Venkat Rao to Union Home Secretary, MHA.

Earlier in the day, seven persons were injured when supporters of TDP and YSR Congress Party clashed with each other in Srikakulam during a meeting for the social audit of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). (ANI)

