Andhra Pradesh : 4 TDP MLAs suspended from Assembly for sloganeering

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislators were suspended from Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget session for the day on Thursday noon after they raised slogans during the speech of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

MLAs Ashok Bendalam, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Dola Bala Veera Anjaneyulu were suspended on the recommendation of Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath.

The members kept raising slogans against the government during the Chief Minister's reply on questions raised by the Opposition over utilization of Godavari water by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

After Chief Minister Jagan concluded his speech, Minister Buggana Rajendranath proposed the MLAs suspension which was accepted by the Speaker.

The suspension was followed by TDP MLAs walking out of the House in protest.

On Wednesday, TDP MLAs had walked out of the Assembly as a protest over the suspension of three of their colleagues and for not being allowed to speak in the House.

The three MLAs - K Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Nimmala Ramanaidu - were suspended after Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion against them as they surrounded the speaker's chair protesting the government's response on pensions for women belonging to backward and minority communities. (ANI)

