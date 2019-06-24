Representative Image
Representative Image

Telangana: 40 stray dogs killed by civic body, 4 officials suspended

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 23:11 IST

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], June 23 (ANI): The civic body suspended four of its officials on Sunday after at least 40 stray dogs have been allegedly killed by the Municipal staff here.
Speaking to ANI, Joel Davis, Commissioner of Police Siddipet said, "Yesterday evening we received a complaint from an organization Compassionate Society for Animals in Siddipet Town Police Station stating that the Siddipet Municipal Corporation has allegedly poisoned 40 stray dogs and buried them in the dump yard.
"We have registered a case under section 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act. We are yet to recover the dead bodies of the stray dogs and further investigation is on," he added.
Siddipet District Collector Venkatrama Reddy issued an order of suspension of four Siddipet Municipal staff for their alleged involvement in the killing of stray dogs.
The collector stated in the order, "It has come to the notice of the District administration that few dogs were killed by Municipal staff within Siddipet Municipal limits. As per the preliminary information, it is confirmed that the certain |Municipal Staff are involved in this incident and it is in total contravention to the normal administrative procedures and also in contravention to Section 11 of the PCA Act of 1960."
The order stated, "Siddipet District Revenue Officer has been appointed as an enquiry officer to conduct detailed enquiry and attach the report. Four Municipal Sanitation staff B Sathyanarayana, Sanitary Inspector, Shankar, Jawan, Sanitation Wing, Mallaiah, Jawan, Sanitation Wing and P Babu, Assistant, Sanitation Wing of Siddipet Municipality have been placed under suspension pending the detailed enquiry."
Siddipet Municipal Officer, said, "Yesterday's incident alleging killing of stray dogs by municipal workers must have taken place due to the mistake of sanitation workers. No commissioner will give instruction to kill the dogs in any municipality. Generally, when the public complains of dog menace, the instructions will be given to sanitation workers to catch the dogs and leave them outside the village."
"Even in Siddipet we are doing the same however because of some workers this mistake has taken place. We have informed about this incident to the District Collector. On the direction of the Collector, we have suspended one sanitation inspector and three jawans. Whatever happened is absolutely wrong it should not happen and will not encourage this type of incidents. Till now this type of incidents did not come to our notice before. We do not have an operational facility in our area and that is the reason we leave the dogs far away from the villages," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 01:10 IST

60-yr-old neighbour held for molesting minor in Telangana's Medchal

Medchal (Telangana) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl here in Medchal, police said. The incident occurred on June 22.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 00:56 IST

Telangana: Three courier agents of Naxals held; gelatine sticks,...

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Police on Saturday arrested three persons, who worked for Naxals as courier agents, from Katapur Cross Road in Mulugu district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 23:27 IST

Councillors who joined BJP will face consequences: TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday sought to downplay its councillors joining the BJP and said that they would face the "consequences."

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 23:07 IST

29 encounters in a week in Meerut: ADGP Prashant Kumar

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Meerut Zone, Prashant Kumar, on Sunday said the state police have carried out 29 encounters in the past week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:51 IST

Odisha to close nearly 1000 schools having less than 10 students

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 23 (ANI): Close to 1000 schools having less than 10 students on the roll will be shut down in Odisha to tackle the teachers' shortage issue, the government said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:41 IST

Anantapuram: Body of newborn found in dustbin

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Locals of Hindupuram area were shocked to find the dead body of a newborn girl on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:36 IST

Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences on Pandal collapse mishap in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed his condolences on deaths due to the 'pandal' collapse mishap at Jasol in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:28 IST

21 killed, 54 injured in two separate mishaps in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 23 (ANI): As many as 21 people were killed and 54 others were left injured in two separate mishaps in the state on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:27 IST

One arrested after Manoj Tiwari receives death threat

New Delhi (India), June 23 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a person on Sunday for allegedly threatening Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:15 IST

Assam: 18-year-old ULFA-I cadre held in Charaideo

Charaideo (Assam) [India], June 23 (ANI): A United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) cadre was held in Dhuniya Pathar area of Charaideo district in Assam on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:09 IST

Jharkhand RJD leader floats his own party RJDL

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 23 (ANI): In what is perceived as a blow to RJD in Jharkhand, Gautam Sagar Rana who was made state party president after state RJD chief Annapurna Devi shifted guards to BJP before the general elections, floated his own party, Rashtriya Janata Dal Loktantrik (RJDL), on

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:03 IST

Sawai Madhopur: Seven killed, 30 injured in road accident

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) [India], June 23 (ANI): Seven people lost their lives and over 30 others were injured when the canter in which they were travelling turned turtle in Barwara on Sunday.

Read More
iocl