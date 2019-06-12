Andhra Pradesh: Agriculture Minister accuses Chandrababu Naidu of 'failing' to fulfil promises

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Kannababu accused the former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of not fulfilling his promises made to the people.

"He did not fulfil his promise of loan waiver to farmers. He failed to pay the fourth and fifth instalments of loan waiver and now he is demanding the present government to make those payments," he said here.

"At the time Chandrababu Naidu had promised, the loans to be waived off were Rs 84,000 crores. Naidu said he would clear Rs 24,000 crores but by the end, he paid only Rs 15,600 crores. The Chandrababu Naidu government had claimed just before the elections that they made payments to the tune of Rs 3900 crores; to garner the votes of farmers. But in reality, farmers could get the benefit of only Rs 386 crores," the Agriculture Minister claimed.

Alleging that the former government led by Chandrababu Naidu even diverted the loans taken from civil supplies department at the time of elections, Kannababu said, "Naidu did not release input subsidy to the tune of Rs 2000 crores. But now the same Chandrababu is preaching about farmers. Chandrababu cheated the farmers in the name of "Annadata Sukhibhava" scheme to get votes."

"Our government is going to introduce "Rytu Bharosa" scheme from October 15. Naidu government did not send Utility Certificates (UCs) and for the same, the centre did not release the dues to the agriculture sector," he said.

Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar too slammed the TDP leader saying that the former Chief Minister after losing power is unable to understand what he is speaking.

"We have never said that we would stop projects but he is afraid. We are speaking of experts committee and he is afraid. If he had not done anything wrong, why should he be afraid? Expert committee reports on Polavaram project and Amaravati capital will be ready within 45 days," Anil Kumar said.

"It seems Chandrababu's mind has been blocked by watching Jagan's working style. NCBN did not finish even a single project in the past five years. We will complete the Jala Yagnam started by late YS Rajasekhar Reddy," the Irrigation Minister added. (ANI)