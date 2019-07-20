Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet approves Judicial Commission Draft Bill to fight corruption

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The state Cabinet, which met here on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has approved the Judicial Commission Draft Bill, which aims to fight corruption.

The Bill is likely to be passed in the current session of the state Assembly. According to the government, this commission will "prevent partiality in tenders, the loot of public money and corruption."

The Cabinet also decided to come out with a special Act for all-round development of SCs, STs, Backward Classes (BC) and Minorities. The special Act will provide 50 per cent of nominations and service contracts to SCs, STs, BCs, and Minorities. Furthermore, SCs, STs, BCs, and Minorities will be given 50 per cent in all nominated posts. The government has called this decision a revolutionary one.

An official statement said, the Cabinet approved new the scheme -- YSR Navodayam -- that bails out MSMEs facing a financial crisis for three years. The government has identified 86,000 MSMEs. The loans of MSMEs to the extent of Rs 4,000 crore will be given a chance for one- time restructuring so that their assets do not become NPAs and their accounts are not frozen.

"The Cabinet has also approved the Draft Bill for Andhra Pradesh Investment Promotion and Monitoring Act, 2019, which will replace the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (EDB) Act, 2018. The new Bill aims at attracting investments, branding, monitoring and supervising, permissions for projects, funds, prevention of industrial pollution and other policy matters," said the statement.

The Chief Minister will be the chairman of the board. There will be seven directors including Finance Minister, Industries Minister, Chief Secretary, and others. A special permanent advisory council with CEOs, entrepreneurs, industry tycoons, and financial experts will also be constituted. Its headquarters will be in Vijayawada, and another office will be Hyderabad, the statement said.

"Young entrepreneurs will be encouraged and provided the necessary training. The Cabinet is of the opinion that the EDB set up by earlier TDP govt remained an epicentre for gross misuse of funds, partiality, corruption, and unnecessary expenditure on the name of foreign tours," it said.

The official statement further said that the Cabinet has approved to give 200 units free power to SCs, which will benefit 15,62,684 SCs, and will cost the state exchequer Rs 411crore.

"The Cabinet has approved draft bills for supervision and regulation of schools and higher educational institutes in the state. Through the Act, commissions will be constituted for supervision and regulation. Maintenance of standards in schools and regulation of fees will be taken care of," it said.

"The Cabinet has approved a draft bill for providing employment to those who lost lands for industries and other unemployed youth. The Bill provides 75 per cent employment in industries to locals only. The local people will get 75 per cent of jobs in industries or factories taken up under PPP or joint ventures. Guarantee livelihood for displaced is also part of this bill," said the statement.

The Cabinet also approved financial aid for some BC classes. A financial aid of Rs 10,000 per annum will be provided to washermen, barbers and tailors, said the statement. (ANI)

