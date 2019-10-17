A visual from Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet approves purchase of new buses for APSRTC

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:29 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved to purchase new buses for Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to replace the old buses.
APSRTC has 11,920 buses. Out of them, 3677 buses have run more than 10 lakh kilometers. They will be replaced with new buses. The Cabinet approved to take a term loan of Rs 1,000 crore to buy new buses.
The state Cabinet meeting was held at the state Secretariat. Later, I&PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah briefed the media about the decisions taken in the meeting. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The Cabinet also approved a scheme to provide financial aid to handloom workers. Under 'YSR Netanna Nestam' scheme, handloom workers will be given Rs 24,000 per annum. Beneficiaries' re-verification will be completed by the end of October, and the scheme will be launched on December 21.
The Cabinet also approved to provide financial aid to fishermen during the period of ban on fishing in the sea (April 15 to June 14). Rs 10,000 will be given to all fishermen, whether they use mechanized boats, motorized boats, non-motorized boats or country boats. This scheme will be launched on November 21 on the eve of World Fishermen Day.
Further, the subsidy on diesel for fishermen will be increased by 50 per cent and made Rs 9. The facility will be available in 81 diesel bunks in nine districts. The subsidy will be provided at the time of purchase of diesel at the bunk. This will cost Rs 96.06 crore.
The Cabinet has approved to pay dues of Rs 80 crore compensation to 16,654 fishermen who lost employment due to the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) excavations in Mummidivaram constituency. In case the ONGC doesn't clear these dues, the state government will pay on November 21.
Also, the Cabinet approved to form the water grid for the supply of safe drinking water in all 13 districts. The water grid, which will be operated by Andhra Pradesh Drinking Water Supply Corporation, will supply safe drinking water to 4.84 crore people.
The Cabinet also approved to increase the honorarium to Mid-Day Meal workers from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000. This will benefit 88,296 workers. This will cause Rs 211.91 crore expenditure to the state exchequer.
Moreover, the Cabinet has approved to increase the daily allowance of the Home Guards from Rs 600 to Rs 710.
The state Cabinet has approved to constitute a special corporation for outsourcing employees in order to avoid involvement and loot of middlemen. General Administration Department will lead the corporation. Salaries will be directly credited into the accounts of outsourcing employees.
Besides this, the state Cabinet has approved to provide a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month for Junior Advocates enrolled in the Bar Council, for three years. This scheme will start on December 3, the National Advocates Day.
The Cabinet also approved to provide aid to unemployed youth through BC/SC/ST/Minority/Kapu Corporations for buying transport vehicles, and to use them wherever the government needs transport services. The government will be the guarantor of their loans.
The state Cabinet in principle approved the draft bill for the formation of millets board and pulses board separately.
Also, the Cabinet approved to increase the credit limit of the Civil Supplies Department by an additional Rs 2,000 crore. The Cabinet observed that the previous government had diverted Rs 11,000 crore of the Civil Supplies Department.
The Cabinet also approved to take relief measures for the DISCOMs which are stuck in a financial crisis. The Cabinet has decided to release bonds worth Rs 4,741 crore. Permissions have been given to the Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation in this regard. (ANI)

