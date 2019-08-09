Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) Chennai [Tamil Nadu [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has assured Tamil Nadu that it will release Tamil Nadu's share of water from Srisailam reservoir for meeting the driinking water demands of parched Chennai.
The assurance was given by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to a two-member delegation of Tamil Nadu ministers who met him here with a request for urgent release of water
"Andhra Pradesh has received good rainfall this year. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has requested Andhra Pradesh CM to release Tamil Nadu's share of water from Srisailam. He has assured that water will be released for Tamil Nadu and the water will be used for Chennai," Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration S P Velumani told reporters in Chennai on arrival.
Apart from Velumani, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and the Principal Secretary of the state were part of the Tamil Nadu delegation.
The ministers had come to Amaravati at the behest of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to seek Andhra Pradesh's help in meeting the scarcity of water in Chennai.
They apprised Reddy about the situation in their capital city and told them that approximately 90 lakh residents are facing severe troubles due to it and requested him to extend a helping hand.
Reddy responded positively to the requests put forth by the TN delegation and directed officials over release of drinking water to Chennai.
"Neighbouring states should act like brothers. One should share the troubles of others. One has to understand the pains of the other. When lakhs of people are suffering, We have to act on humanitarian grounds," Reddy told the delegation. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh CM assured to release Tamil Nadu's share of water from Srisailam, says Minister Velumani
ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:03 IST
