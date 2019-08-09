Andhra Pradesh CM assured to release Tamil Nadu's share of water from Srisailam, says Minister Velumani

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:59 IST

Talking to Pakistan on consular access to Jadhav, says India

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): India on Friday said that it has called upon Pakistan to provide "unimpeded consular access" to Kulbhushan Jadhav and was talking to it constantly even as Islamabad has downgraded diplomatic ties following the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.