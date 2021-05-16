Andhra Pradesh HC sets up spl bench after YSRCP MP reports injury in CID custody

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday constituted a special divisional bench on the matter of injuries on the legs of YSRCP MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju who was in CID custody.

The High Court has further ordered to constitute a doctor's committee to check the injuries of Raju.

Advocates of the MP said that they are going to bring this matter to the notice of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. They are asking for CBI or NIA investigation.



Prior to this, the High Court has heard the bail petition by Raju's advocate. The HC quashed the bail petition, asking him to file a petition in the session's court.

Meanwhile, The CID, Andhra Pradesh Police produced Raju at a CID court in Guntur. His advocates filed a bail petition and another petition seeking emergency medical aid.

Raju has complained in writing to the CID court judge that the police had beaten him on the legs and harassed him on Friday night. Following this, the CID court kept his remand report pending. The court ordered to provide treatment to the MP.

The CID court has ordered 14 days of judicial custody of the accused MP. Accordingly, he will be in custody until May 28. The court has permitted him Y category security. The MP will be taken to a private hospital for treatment. (ANI)

