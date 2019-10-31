TDP leader Nara Lokesh entering sub jail at Eluru on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
TDP leader Nara Lokesh entering sub jail at Eluru on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Nara Lokesh visits former MLA Prabhakar in Sub Jail

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:45 IST

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday paid a visit to former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar who is currently lodged in Sub Jail at Eluru in West Godavari district.
The TDP leader, after meeting the MLA said that the party will give him their full support in his legal battles.
Former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar has been lodged in jail since September 11 in a case of assault on a Dalit. Multiple other cases have also been filed against him.
TDP has alleged that YSR Congress Party is filing cases through its workers only to harass Prabhakar. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:48 IST

68-year-old PMC bank account holder dies in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A 68-year-old woman, an account holder of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank allegedly died of a heart attack here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:47 IST

Govt will be formed in Maharashtra within 1-2 days, says BJP leader

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]. Oct 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre on Thursday exuded confidence that the coalition government in Maharashtra will be formed in a short time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:29 IST

New CJI advocates use of Artificial Intelligence in courts

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) designate, Sharad Arvind Bobde, on Thursday advocated the usage of high-end technology including Artificial Intelligence (AI) in courts.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:21 IST

Amit Shah urges polices officials to deal with public problems...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday batted for improving the public image of the police and said that cops should handle public problems with sensitivity.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:09 IST

UP: Lawyer shot dead by unidentified assailants in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A lawyer who practised in the District Court here was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the wee hours of Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:05 IST

What is the secrecy behind Rahul Gandhi's travels abroad, asks BJP

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to make the details of his foreign travels public and also questioned the purpose behind the visits.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:58 IST

Palakkad rape case: Kerala CM assures support to victims' family

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday met and assured all support to the family of two minor girls who were allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Walayar town of Palakkad in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:58 IST

Athawale's RPI backs Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM, Shiv Sena...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): NDA-ally Republican Party of India (RPI) on Thursday announced its support for Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and batted for his five-year term in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:42 IST

Delhi: Home Minister Shah hails Sardar Patel for his...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for his contribution in unifying India after independence and said that the country would not be in present shape if not for Patel's efforts.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:42 IST

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman participate...

New Delhi/Chennai [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday participated in events to mark the National Unity Day at New Delhi and Chennai respectively.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:42 IST

Srinagar: Girish Chandra Murmu takes oath as first Lt Governor...

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday took oath as the first Lt. Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:26 IST

Tamil Nadu: NIA conducts search operation at two places in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting search operation at two locations in Coimbatore.

Read More
iocl