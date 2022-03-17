Andhra Pradesh: TDP MLAs protesting against illicit liquor deaths suspended for third consecutive day

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were suspended by the speaker for the third consecutive day from the Assembly on Thursday "for creating chaos in the house".

The suspended MLAs are accused of creating a ruckus in the house. They are staging a protest over the deaths of 26 people in West Godavari after consuming illicit and adulterated alcohol.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram announced suspension of these TDP MLAs for obstructing the proceedings of the House.



The TDP MLAs have been holding a protest led by Nara Lokesh, outside the Andhra Pradesh Assembly since 14 March 2022 alleging that 'J' brand liquor is responsible for 26 deaths that have occurred in the state from mid-February to the first week of March.

At the protest site, the protesters demonstrated carrying placards that read that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was killing people with the J-brand.

People could also be heard raising slogans that illicit liquor deaths were taking place alongside coronavirus deaths in the state. (ANI)

