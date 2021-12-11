Andhra Pradesh: TDP slams YSRCP govt, says CID harassing ex-IAS officer

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Slamming the YSRCP government, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesman K Pattabhi Ram on Friday alleged that the Andhra Pradesh CID is harassing a former IAS officer for political gains.

Pattabhi Ram said that the previous TDP regime had approved the Rs 3,300-crore AP Siemens Skill Development Project which involved 90 per cent investment by Siemens and just 10 per cent by the state government.

He said as part of the project, the state government had paid Rs 371 crore towards its share and over 40 Centres of Excellence and Skill Development Centres were established all over Andhra Pradesh.



Addressing a press conference here, Pattabhi Ram said the payment of Rs 371 crore was made during the term of senior IAS officer L Premachandra Reddy as the managing director of AP Skill Development Corporation between November 2015 and March 2016.

"Why was the CID not going to Premachandra Reddy's house to question him about the so-called fraud?" the TDP leader asked.

Pattabhi Ram slammed the CID for allegedly harassing former IAS officer K Laxminarayana and his family.

"Over 11 IAS officers were involved in approving and monitoring the Siemens Centres. But, just Laxminarayana and Ghanta Subba Rao were implicated in the latest CID case. This was nothing about one more politically motivated case," he said.

The TDP leader alleged that the YSRCP government and the CID started one more 'attentional diversion game' in the name of fraud in Siemens centres in view of rising public resentment and impending court cases. (ANI)

