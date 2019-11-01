Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh: TDP takes on CM for seeking exemption from personal appearance in DA case

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:38 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Hours after a CBI court here dismissed the petition of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking exemption from his personal appearance in the court in an alleged disproportionate assets (DA) case, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram on Friday said that everyone was equal before the law.
Targeting Reddy for seeking exemption from the personal appearance in the court, Ram told ANI: "Everyone is equal before the law. That is what happened in the CBI court today. So, Mr Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy though you are a chief minister today, people did not elect you as the chief minister to get exemptions from the cases."
"They have elected you to carry out the administration of the state but not to use that position for your personal gains," added TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram.
"So you have to be present before the court every Friday and answer in the court in all the 12 cases that have been filed against you. Whatever money that is being incurred on your travel should also be paid by you from your own pocket," added Ram.
Accused Reddy of being corrupt, the TDP leader said: "We know that you have thousands of crores of stolen money in your account. So please spend that money. Go to court every Friday. Answer the questions of the judges, and face the punishment that will be meted out very soon."
"Please know the fact that previously many chief ministers have attended the courts. Miss Jayalalithaa attended the court when she was the Chief Minister. Mr Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was involved in fodder scam, attended the court as the chief minister. So you might be the chief minister but you are not above the law."
Reddy, who took over as the Chief Minister in May this year, had recently filed the petition seeking exemption from his personal attendance, citing "constitutional" responsibilities.
The CBI has argued that Reddy tried to influence witnesses when he was merely a Member of Parliament. The agency also stated that if he is given exemption, he may influence the witnesses.
The court had concluded the arguments on this petition on October 18 and the verdict was pronounced today in which the exemption was denied to Chief Minister Reddy. (ANI)

