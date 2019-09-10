Andhra Pradesh: TDP to launch 'Chalo Atmakur' on Sep 11

Amaravati (Hyderabad) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) headed by N Chandrababu Naidu will launch 'Chalo Atmakur' on Wednesday, September 11 during which it will be campaigning for 'saving democracy' and 'safeguarding human rights in the region'.

TDP has accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging into political violence after coming to power in May. It has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its party workers and have attacked many more.

The party had claimed that the violent acts have risen in Palnadu region of the state since the declaration of Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results.

The TDP leaders will visit the rehabilitation centre at the party headquarters in Guntur district to meet the victims who had to flee their villages due to alleged attacks by the political workers.

However, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister M Sucharita said that the opposition party has not taken any permission for launching the Chalo Atmakur programme.

"If anybody applies for the permission, the government will consider it and will make a decision," she added while speaking to media on Monday. (ANI)