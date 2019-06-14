Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): At least two people were killed while sixteen others were injured after a blast in a private firm in Bobbili town on Friday.
Police said that they are ascertaining the cause of the mishap.
It seems that safety measures were not in place.
Further investigation is on, police said. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh: Two killed in Vizianagaram factory blast
ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:07 IST
