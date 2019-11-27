Andhra: TDP chief attacks YSRCP minister who compared Amaravati with graveyard

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday attacked the state Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, for comparing Amaravati to a graveyard.

"Minister Botsa Satyanarayana's comment comparing Amaravati with a 'Smashaanam' (Burial Ground) is dreadful and unpardonable. If you can't respect your capital city, at least respect the sentiments of farmers who pooled their lands," Naidu tweeted.

"Respect the name which was derived from the glorious civilization of yore, respect the identity and hopes of five crore Telugu people whom you represent," he continued.

"Really pained at whatever is happening. @ysjagan is on course to erase both the past and future leaving nothing for the coming generations. That will be his legacy," he said in another tweet.

TDP floor leader in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council (APLC) and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu demanded Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to dismiss the minister from his cabinet for comparing secretariat, the temple of governance and high court, the temple of law with graveyard.

He further said that the minister has made a mockery of farmers who sacrificed 34,000 acres for the state capital. "Is your government ruling from the graveyard?" he asked in a press release.

Yanamala also said that the TDP will issue privilege notice for insulting the legislative houses.

Satyanarayana on Monday reacted on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's upcoming visit on November 28 to the constructions at Amaravati capital region and had said whether he was coming to see the graveyard that he has made.

The minister further explained that Naidu's government had taken 33,000 acres from farmers under land pooling, promised construction of world-class capital, however, they could manage to construct only a few buildings that too were completed 55 to 75 per cent only. (ANI)

