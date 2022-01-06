Andhra: TDP failed as party, people won't believe Chandrababu Naidu, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Slamming Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu for "repetitively trying to defame ruling YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh", state government's advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday said that TDP has failed as a party and people will not believe Naidu.

Addressing a press conference here, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, "The people had given an overwhelming majority to YSRCP with confidence in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. YSRCP rose to new heights with the chief minister's good governance taking welfare to the next level, while TDP remained as a failed party."

"Chandrababu Naidu will only dream about coming to power. But in reality, people are not going to believe in Naidu as they had witnessed the dark age during the TDP regime," he said.



Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy criticized Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly misusing public funds and distorting the figures.

Referring to schemes like Chandranna Kanuka, Anna canteens, Ramadan tofa, he said that they were discontinued because of extreme corruption by the previous government, where bills worth Rs 3.5 lakh were shown as Rs 35 lakhs and large sums of public money was looted.

"The YSRCP government incurred debts because of public welfare and continued welfare initiatives despite the financial difficulties caused by COVID. Unlike Chandrababu who misused public funds and distorted the figures, the current government has records for every penny spent," he stated. (ANI)

