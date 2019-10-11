Andhra: TDP leader Kollu Ravindra arrested

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police on Friday arrested former state minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra, who protested against the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government at Koneru Centre here.

Within moments after he sat on protest, the police arrested him.

Earlier, Ravindra announced that he would sit on 36-hour long fast from Friday morning against alleged government failure in handling the sand scarcity.

In the wake of this, heavy police forces were deployed in the city.

TDP district president B Arjunudu is already under house arrest. (ANI)

