Andhra: TDP MLA meets Jagan Reddy, leads to speculations about him joining YSRCP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from the Guntur West constituency, Maddali Giridhara Rao on Monday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office.

The TDP leader's meeting with Reddy led to speculations that he might soon join TDP's rival, the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Rao, however, said that he met the Andhra Chief Minister over some issues in his constituency to which Reddy had responded positively and had no plans to change his alliance with TDP.

"I met with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for getting some issues in my constituency resolved. The Chief Minister responded positively and ordered the sanction of Rs 25 crores immediately. There was no discussion regarding my change of guard from TDP to YSRCP," Rao told reporters here.

He, meanwhile, lauded the welfare schemes of the Jagan Reddy government.

The timing of the meeting has also added fuel to the fire as the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was scheduled to tour Guntur and meet the farmers protesting against the order of creating three capitals in the state instead of building up Amaravati. (ANI)

