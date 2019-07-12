TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh Assembly on July 12. Photo/ANI
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh Assembly on July 12. Photo/ANI

Andhra: TDP MLAs create ruckus in Assembly, interrupt CM Reddy's speech

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:50 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Legislators of the Telegu Desam Party created ruckus in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Friday after giving a privilege motion alleging that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy gave wrong information about interest-free loans to farmers.
During the discussion, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu challenged Reddy asking him if he will resign over the issue. Later, the TDP MLAs started interrupting the Chief Minister's speech when he was replying to notice.
Reddy said that the erstwhile TDP government paid only Rs 600 crores to farmers, whereas actual amount to be paid under interest-free loans scheme for 5 years is Rs 11,600 crores.
The House was adjourned after the question hour.
Later, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister B Rajendranath presented the budget of more than Rs 2.27 lakh crores in the assembly. Prior to being presented, the state Cabinet had approved the budget.
At the same time, state's Revenue Minister P Subhash Chandra Bose introduced the budget in Legislative Council of the state. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:02 IST

Sri Lankan Navy detains 6 Indian fishermen near Delft Island

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12 (ANI): Sri Lankan Navy apprehended six Indian fishermen from Namputhalai near Delft Island on Friday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:52 IST

Mizoram: Dozens of homes evacuated amidst flood like situation in Tibung

Tlabung town (Mizoram) [India], July 12 (ANI): At least 40 homes were evacuated amidst flood like situation in Tlabung town of Mizoram.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:47 IST

SC issues notice to Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang on plea...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on a plea challenging his appointment to the post on the ground that he is disqualified from holding office since he was convicted and sentenced in 2016 to a year's jail term in a cor

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:46 IST

Some foreigners detained under 'Operation Clean 10' escape police custody

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)[India], July 12 (ANI): Some out of the 60 foreign nationals detained by Uttar Pradesh police under 'Operation Clean 10' this week managed to escape from police custody on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:43 IST

176 died in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis this year, 872 cases reported

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): MoS for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that as many as 872 cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) were reported in Bihar in the year 2019. The minister said that out of 872, 176 succumbed to the disease.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:29 IST

Train carrying water from Jolarpet reaches Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12 (ANI): The first train carrying water from Jolarpet railway station in Vellore district reached water-starved Chennai on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:26 IST

K'taka crisis: Whip will be issued to party MLAs, says YS Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Amid the political turbulence in Karnataka, former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa said that a whip will be issued to BJP MLAs for attending the assembly session which commenced from today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:16 IST

Commuters stranded due to landslide on Sikkim-Darjeeling highway

Kalimpong (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): A major landslide occurred on the National Highway 10 on Friday morning blocking the Sikkim-Darjeeling route.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:09 IST

Posters of Amartya Sen's 'Jai Shri Ram' comment surface in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): Banners displaying the photograph of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and his recent statement on 'Jai Shri Ram', were spotted on a busy street of south Kolkata on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:07 IST

Odisha: Several devotees flock to witness 'Return Car Festival'

Puri (Odisha) [India], July 12 (ANI): Lakhs of devotees flocked outside the Gudicha Temple today to take part in the Bahuda Rath Yatra or the 'Return Car Festival' which begins on the ninth day of Jagannath Rath Yatra from Gundicha Temple to Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:00 IST

SC refuses to stay Maratha reservation

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the judgment passed by Bombay High Court upholding the reservation given to the Maratha community in educational institutions and government jobs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 12:53 IST

High court asks govt to reply on tax deduction on compensation...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking seting aside of its June 26 order which mandates deduction of tax on the interest accrued on compensation granted by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT).

Read More
iocl