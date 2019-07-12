Andhra: TDP MLAs create ruckus in Assembly, interrupt CM Reddy's speech

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Legislators of the Telegu Desam Party created ruckus in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Friday after giving a privilege motion alleging that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy gave wrong information about interest-free loans to farmers.

During the discussion, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu challenged Reddy asking him if he will resign over the issue. Later, the TDP MLAs started interrupting the Chief Minister's speech when he was replying to notice.

Reddy said that the erstwhile TDP government paid only Rs 600 crores to farmers, whereas actual amount to be paid under interest-free loans scheme for 5 years is Rs 11,600 crores.

The House was adjourned after the question hour.

Later, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister B Rajendranath presented the budget of more than Rs 2.27 lakh crores in the assembly. Prior to being presented, the state Cabinet had approved the budget.

At the same time, state's Revenue Minister P Subhash Chandra Bose introduced the budget in Legislative Council of the state. (ANI)

